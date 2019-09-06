AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A third-year cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy faces a court-martial on a sexual assault charge.

The academy says Cadet 2nd Class Michael T. Crotts is accused of assaulting a woman in March or April 2017.

Neither Crotts nor his attorneys immediately responded to a request for comment through the academy's public affairs office.

The court-martial is scheduled to begin Monday.

By: Stephen Losey