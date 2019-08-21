An Air Force officer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, died early Saturday morning from health complications following a fitness test Friday.

Capt. Tranay Lashawn Tanner, 29, assigned to the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 2, began exhibiting health issues after completing her PT test Friday morning and was taken to Eglin Hospital at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to a base press release. Due to the serious nature of her condition she was transferred to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

She died Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“I am deeply saddened over Tranay’s death,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Stevens, AFOTEC commander, in the news release. “The pain of her absence has touched each and every one of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tranay’s family, her friends and our fellow Airmen during this difficult time.”

“Tranay was a consumate leader and mentor, having an immediate impact on everyone around her.” said Stevens. “We were honored to have her as a colleague and friend. Her passing is a tremendous loss for us and the Air Force.”

Tanner, an Air Force Academy graduate, had just recently arrived at Eglin recently, according to a base spokeswoman. The cause of her death is under investigation.

A funeral service and celebration of her life is being held Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Hope Baptist Church in Wayne, Michigan.