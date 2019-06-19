Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina resumed physical fitness testing Monday, two weeks after halting them due to the running-related deaths of two airmen.

But the investigation into the deaths of Senior Airman Amalia Joseph, 32, and Senior Airman Aaron Hall, 30, is still ongoing. Joseph, who died May 26, and Hall, who died June 1, both experienced medical emergencies during their official physical fitness assessments on Shaw’s running tracks, and died a few days later.

Two days after Hall’s death, Col. Derek O’Malley, commander of Shaw’s 20th Fighter Wing, suspended all PT testing at the base until further notice, and launched an investigation into what caused their deaths.

Capt. Alannah Staver, chief of public affairs for the 20th, said June 3 that the base wanted to find out if anything related to PT processes, or environmental factors related to the quarter-mile track or the 0.75-mile out-and-back track, caused the medical complications that killed Joseph and Hall. This included testing the temperatures at the tracks.

Senior Airman Amalia Joseph, an electronic warfare systems journeyman with the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., died May 26 after an illness. (Via Facebook)

Staver said in an email Wednesday that during the two-week pause, physical training leaders reviewed their processes for PT testing to make sure they were following the appropriate procedures.

An additional PT test preparation training program was developed, and included in the scheduling process, to make sure test takers are adequately prepared, Staver said.

Both Joseph and Hall were electronic warfare systems journeymen from the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron at Shaw, so the base also planned to examine their work environment.

A folded American flag is presented to the family of Staff Sgt. Amalia Joseph during a memorial service at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina on June 7. (A1C Destani K. Matheny/Air Force)

Shaw has grieved both airmen’s losses in recent weeks. A memorial service was held for Joseph at the base June 7, in which she was described as a “selfless mentor, caring, patient and loving to those around her.”

“Joseph was always smiling,” Staff Sgt. Brandon Hayes said in a June 13 release about her memorial service. “Every single time I would walk past her, she would stop what she was doing to strike up a conversation. She brightened up the room with her presence.”

Joseph was posthumously awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for her achievements. She is survived by her husband, Brenthum, and two sons Deneilson and Renaldo.

Hall’s life was remembered in a June 5 memorial service. He was posthumously awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, and was also remembered for his positive attitude and supportive guidance shown to his fellow airmen.

Peter Hall Sr. and Jennifer Hall, Senior Airman Aaron Hall’s parents, pause while speaking during a memorial service at the Palmetto Chapel at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5. Throughout the service, family and coworkers took turns to speak about the airman and person he was. (Senior Airman Sean Sweeney/Air Force)

Hall is survived by his father, Peter Hall Sr., mother, Jennifer Hall, and brother, Peter Hall Jr.