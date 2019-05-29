A Shaw Air Force Base airman died suddenly from health complications over the Memorial Day weekend.

Senior Airman Amalia Joseph, assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron, died May 26 at approximately 3:20 a.m. at Palmetto Health Tuomey Sumter, South Carolina, according to a base news release.

The airman served as a 20th CMS electronic warfare systems journeyman and enlisted in the Air Force in September 2015. She had been stationed at Shaw since April 2016.

“We are overwhelmed by grief with the passing of such a valuable member of our team,” said Maj. Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander, in the news release. “We are blessed to have had the opportunity to know and spend time with an Airman like Amalia."

"She was a hard worker, determined to overcome any challenge she ever met and brought a personality and perspective to the 20th CMS that will never be replaced. Our hearts and prayers are with all those who grieve this loss with us.”