Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death early Saturday morning of a 20-year-old airman from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, 20, an aircraft fuel systems journeyman with the 22nd Maintenance Squadron at McConnell, died after he was shot in the parking lot of Horizons East Apartments, Wichita Police Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:05 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex after a 911 caller reported that shots had been fired, Wheeler said. Police found Williams unresponsive in the parking lot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, ages 21 and 22, and a 19-year-old woman were also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, joined the Air Force in August 2017.

Wichita Police have arrested Markeithen E. McClaine, 25, and charged him with murder and three counts of aggravated battery involving the use of firearms. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, the Wichita Eagle reports.

Investigators determined that a disturbance broke out during a party at an apartment, police said. A man then got out of a vehicle and fired a gun into a crowd, striking the four victims.

Col. Richard Tanner, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, said in a statement that the base “is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our airmen.”

“We come together as a community to support our families and all those affected by this tragic incident,” Tanner said.