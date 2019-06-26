The Air Force is investigating an airman who last week posted videos of himself, in uniform, denouncing gay people as “sodomites,” “pedophiles,” “roaches” and “vermin scum,” among other slurs.

The unidentified airman, who posted videos on YouTube under the name “Baptist Dave 1611” before taking down his account over the weekend, also voiced support for Grayson Fritts, a controversial Baptist pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, and his views supporting the execution of gay people in the nearly 11-minute video.

“The sodomites, the homos, they do all their filthy acts in the dark of night where no one can see them,” the airman said. “When you get these perverts on their own, they flee like cockroaches, like the roaches they are, the vermin scum, the pedophiles that they are."

Fritts, who is a Knox County sheriff’s detective, recently came under heavy criticism after advocating for the government to arrest, try and execute homosexual people in a sermon, arguing that the Bible calls for such punishments. Fritts is now on sick leave and will leave law enforcement next month as part of a buyout, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Air Force Reserve taking action after recruit’s ‘detestable’ racial slur video A recent enlistee in the Air Force Reserve may be kicked out after a video showing her making a racial slur went viral.

The airman also posted another video, titled “Who I Hate,” in which he denounced Islam, the Mormon Church and Roman Catholicism as cults.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed the man in the videos is an airman, but would not provide his name, location, or say whether he is an officer or enlisted due to privacy issues.

“The specifics of the situation are being reviewed by the airman’s command team,” Stefanek said in an email Tuesday. “The Air Force considers diversity to be one of our greatest assets; therefore, every airman is expected to treat each other with dignity and respect. We do not tolerate behavior that is contrary to those values.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Stefanek also highlighted an excerpt from Air Force Instruction 1-1, which requires “airmen treat others with genuine dignity, fairness and respect at all times.”

AFI 1-1 also requires airmen to “maintain professionalism and respect for others regardless of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, or sexual orientation.”

“This respect for others not only involves personal interaction, but also extends to communications and interactions in social media and cyberspace,” the regulation reads.

His video supporting Fritts, which was posted June 19, also claims many Christians agree with Fritts, but are too afraid that what he termed the “homo mafia" will destroy their livelihoods.

He also denounced parents who take their children to “drag queen story hour” events, claiming children are sexualized there, and claims some parents force sons to cross-dress and dance at gay bars.

“If you’re making your son, for example, dress up as a woman and go dance at a sodomite bar, that’s hip, that’s cool, that’s trendy,” the airman said. “But if you just believe the Bible, and you take your kid to church, that’s child abuse, right?”

His “Who I Hate” video, which was also posted June 19 and in which he also wears his Air Force uniform, contains a section where he called Mormon missionaries “ministers of Satan” for preaching what he views as a false religion. He called Islam a “violent, barbaric, pedophilic cult” created by Satan.

The airman also said he hates the Pope and other Catholic clergy for their role in the Catholic Church’s widespread sex abuse scandals.

A third video, in which the airman does not appear to be wearing his uniform, criticized the Cracker Barrel restaurant for refusing to serve Fritts due to the controversy over his anti-gay sermon. All of his videos have now been removed from YouTube.