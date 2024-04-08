Congress returns to Capitol Hill on Monday after its spring break with a long list of budget hearings on tap, including planned appearances from top Defense Department and Veterans Affairs leaders.
On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown will appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee for their first testimony regarding the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request. Congressional panels have seven more budget hearings scheduled this week.
On Thursday, VA Secretary Denis McDonough will make his first budget appearance this year before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Both McDonough and Austin are expected to appear before multiple committees over the next few weeks to talk about their funding needs and challenges.
Lawmakers are expected to unveil their response to the White House budget request in early summer, with hopes of passing a full-year full-government budget by Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Tuesday, April 9Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart
Defense Budget
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown and Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for defense operations.
Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen
Air Force/Space Force Budget
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 138 Dirksen
USAID Budget
USAID Administrator Samatha Power will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for her agency.
Senate Rules — 2:45 p.m. — 301 Russell
Smithsonian Oversight
Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III will testify on challenges facing the agency.
House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon
VA Supply Chain
Department officials will testify on supply chain challenges in medical operations.
Wednesday, April 10Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen
Special Operations and Cyber Issues
Officials from U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Cyber Command will testify on upcoming challenges and the fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
European Command
Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
USAID Budget
USAID Administrator Samatha Power will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for her agency.
House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn
FBI Headquarters
FBI officials will discuss plans for the agency’s new headquarters.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Capitol H-140
Navy/Marine Corps Budget
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Appropriations — April 10 — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn
Homeland Security Budget
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify to his agency’s budget needs for next fiscal year.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
China's Influence at the U.N.
Outside experts will testify on concerns about Chinese influence within United Nations’ operations.
House Veterans' Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon
Pending Legislation
The subcommittee on disability assistance and memorial affairs will consider several pending bills.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140
Army Budget
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-A Rayburn
Army Construction plans
Installation management officials will testify on family housing and Army base construction plans for the next year.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
USAID Operations
USAID Administrator Samatha Power will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for her agency.
Senate Energy — 2:30 p.m. — 366 Dirksen
Cybersecurity
Outside experts will testify on the government's role in assessing cyber threats and vulnerabilities of public water infrastructure.
House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Cyber Command
Officials from U.S. Cyber Command will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2025 budget request.
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell
Women Veteran Equity
Department officials will testify on efforts to ensure equity in medical care and benefits for women veterans.
Thursday, April 11Senate Armed Services — 8 a.m. — 216 Hart
European and Transportation Command
Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Veterans' Affairs — 9 a.m. — 360 Cannon
VA Budget
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will testify before the committee on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Member Day
Lawmakers from outside the committee will offer their suggestions for the annual defense authorization bill.
House Appropriations — 1:30 p.m. — 2362-A Rayburn
USAID Budget
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify to his agency’s budget needs for next fiscal year.
House Oversight — 1 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn
FDA
Food and Drug Administration officials will testify on current operations.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-B Rayburn
Navy/Marine Corps Construction Plans
Installation management officials will testify on family housing and Navy and Marine Corps base construction plans for the next year.
House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn
China
Outside experts will testify on threats posed by China.
House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Transportation Command
Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
Friday, April 12House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Missile Defense
Pentagon officials will testify on current missile defense programs and challenges for the future.
Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.