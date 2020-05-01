Here are the routes for the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds’ formation flights this weekend

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds have released the flight routes for their flyovers this weekend in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

The joint effort from the Navy and the Air Force is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong — a “collaborative salute” to honor healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers as they combat COVID-19.

America Strong announced Thursday that flyovers were scheduled for Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta on May 2. On Tuesday, both demonstration teams also flew in formation over New York City and Philadelphia to honor essential and healthcare personnel.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the frontline day-in and day-out,” Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover, said in a news release Thursday. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”

Originally, Tampa City spokesperson Ashley Bauman said Monday the Blue Angels were slated to conduct a formation flight over Tampa on Saturday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. But MacDill Air Force Base posted on Facebook on Tuesday that Tampa is not one of the confirmed cities for any of the America Strong flyovers.

A spokesperson for America Strong said no information was being released concerning future flyovers.

All times Eastern, Baltimore’s flyover is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.; Washington area’s flyover is scheduled to start at 11:45; and Atlanta’s flyover is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m.

Here are the flight routes for each of the flyovers scheduled for May 2:

Flight route for Baltimore (America Strong)

Washington area flight route (America Strong)

Baltimore flight route (America Strong)