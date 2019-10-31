Conan, the Belgian Malinois military working dog who was injured in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, will visit the White House next week.

According to President Donald Trump, Conan is departing the Middle East and will make his way to Washington, D.C. next week, although no specific date has been set.

“Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the ‘live’ version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

Trump’s tweet accompanied a photoshopped image of Conan receiving a Medal of Honor, the most prestigious award service members can receive in the U.S. military. The Daily Wire, a conservative website, created the doctored image.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command commander Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie Jr., said at the Pentagon Conan was injured after coming into contact with live electrical cables while hunting down al-Baghdadi.

The canine, who has served in approximately 50 missions and has worked with special operations forces for four years, has since returned to active duty.

Trump announced Sunday that al-Baghdadi was killed after U.S. forces and military canines trapped him in a dead-end tunnel in Syria, prompting al-Baghdadi to detonate his suicide vest. .

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Monday that Conan was “slightly wounded” from the raid, but did not share Conan’s name due to concerns regarding the classification of the unit involved in the raid.

Trump did release a photo of the dog on Monday, and Newsweek later reported that his name is Conan.