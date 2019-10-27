President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State, was killed in a U.S. special operations raid launched in Syria.

Trump said during a Sunday morning White House press conference that al-Baghdadi “died like a dog” after being chased down a dead-end tunnel by American commandos and U.S. military canines.

The ISIS leader dragged three children into the tunnel before detonating his suicide vest — killing himself and the kids, Trump said.

Al-Baghdadi’s last moments alive were spent in “panic and dread” as the ISIS leader was “terrified of the American forces bearing down on him," and he died “whimpering and crying and screaming” like a coward, Trump told reporters Sunday.

The American commando raid targeted the ISIS leader in the al-Qaida infested Idlib Province, Syria, near the Barisha area not far from the border with Turkey.

A number of ISIS fighters were killed during the operation.

This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

Trump said at least eight helicopters were involved in the raid and no American troops were wounded. A military working down that was in the tunnel with al-Baghdadi was injured, he said.

American troops took fire from local forces as they flew to the compound housing the ISIS leader, Trump detailed. American forces “terminated” the threat from the air “immediately,” he said.

The “daring nighttime raid” by American commandos was carried out in “grand style,” Trump said.

While on the ground, American special operators blew holes in the side of the compound — avoiding the main entrance the U.S. commandos knew was booby-trapped, according to Trump.

American commandos remained on the target site for roughly two hours gathering valuable intelligence, Trump explained to reporters.

A source in the region told Military Times that he saw a Delta Force task force launch aircraft from near Ain Issa, Syria, around 2 a.m. local time Friday.