WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State militant network is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria's Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending.

President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place, according to Newsweek, which was the first to report the raid.

it appears that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid, CNN reported. The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, a defense official told CNN.

President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

In April, the shadowy leader appeared for the first time in five years in a video released by the extremist group’s propaganda arm, acknowledging defeat in the group’s last stronghold in Syria but vowing a “long battle” ahead.

The SITE Intelligence group said al-Baghdadi, in the video, also discussed the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people and for which the group claimed responsibility.

The video released by Al-Furqan on Monday shows al-Baghdadi with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be a rifle propped up next to him. He is speaking with three men seated opposite him whose faces were covered and blotted out.