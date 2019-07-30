South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were done Wednesday from the North's northeastern area.

A day after two North Korean missile launches rattled Asia, the nation announced Friday that it had tested a "new-type tactical guided weapon" that was meant to be a "solemn warning" about South Korean weapons development and its rival's plans to hold military exercises.

The launches came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea last Thursday in an apparent effort to ramp up pressure on the United States ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the U.S.