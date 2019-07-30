SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were done Wednesday from the North's northeastern area.
It wasn't immediately known exactly what North Korea fired.
North Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to South Korea
A day after two North Korean missile launches rattled Asia, the nation announced Friday that it had tested a "new-type tactical guided weapon" that was meant to be a "solemn warning" about South Korean weapons development and its rival's plans to hold military exercises.
The launches came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea last Thursday in an apparent effort to ramp up pressure on the United States ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the U.S.
