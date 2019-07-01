TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says it has surpassed the limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as making the announcement Monday.

The deal limited Iran to 300 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 3.67 percent

IRNA reported that Zarif, answering a reporter's question about whether Iran had broken the limit, said: "Yes."

The report did not elaborate.