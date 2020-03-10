New York National Guard activated to combat coronavirus, establish ‘containment area’

The State of New York is activating the National Guard to establish a “containment area” to slow the spread of novel coronavirus within part of New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Within the containment area, “schools, houses of worship and other large gathering facilities within a one-mile radius” of the outbreak’s epicenter will be closed for 14 days until March 25, according to a press release.

The National Guard will assist state health officials in New Rochelle, “mobilizing to deliver food to homes and help with cleaning public spaces in the containment area,” the release added.

We are implementing new emergency measures in New Rochelle, which has the biggest cluster of #Coronavirus cases in the state.



Starting on Thursday for 2 wks, there will be a containment zone with a 1 mile radius around the site of the most cases in New Rochelle. pic.twitter.com/y4eZDK9zfU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 10, 2020

The point of origin is believed to be a synagogue where the first cases of coronavirus exposure were detected, according to the New York Times.

As of Tuesday, there were 108 reported cases in Westchester County, where New Rochelle is located, and 36 cases in New York City, according to the governor’s office and the New York State Department of Health. A total of 173 positive cases are reported statewide.

In the last 24 hours, Westchester County added 10 new cases, and New York City added 17 new cases, the release stated.

A state’s governor may activate the National Guard under Title 32 State Active Duty authority “in response to natural or man-made disasters or Homeland Defense missions.” Guardsmen remain under “command and control” of the Governor," according to the National Guard Bureau.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

The activation of the National Guard comes after the Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner for New York, designated the cases in New Rochelle as a “cluster.”

“We are moving from containment to mitigation, and because much of the transmission of this disease tends to happen on a geographic basis, we are attacking this hotspot at the source,” Cuomo said in the press conference. “As the number of positive cases rises, I am urging all New Yorkers to remember the bottom line: we talk about all this stuff to keep the public informed — not to incite fear — and if you are not a member of the vulnerable population then there is no reason for excess anxiety.”

“As we see the number of cases continue to rise based upon close contacts with persons who are positive for COVID-19, there is a particular need to reduce the opportunity for further close contacts,” Zucker said in the release. "These opportunities include schools, churches, synagogues, and other event spaces where large numbers of people gather and remain together for extended periods of time.

The announcement also stated the state is partnering with local health partners to set up a “satellite testing facility” in the area, the release added.

On March 7, Cuomo declared a state of emergency to streamline the state’s response to the virus’ spread.

“As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed,” Cuomo said at the time. "As the local health departments continue to monitor and quarantine people, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol to get them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread.

The state of emergency declaration affords greater powers to the governor to implement a comprehensive emergency management plan and introduce emergency sanitary regulations, among other measures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 647 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States, resulting in 25 deaths thus far.

The Wall Street Journal first reported this story.

This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for additional updates.