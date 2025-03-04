FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida — Air Force Special Operations Command has dubbed its newest aircraft Skyraider II, a nod to the Cold War-era propeller plane that delivered close air support during the Vietnam War.

Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, head of Air Force Special Operations Command, announced the name of the OA-1K Skyraider II, a propeller-driven light attack airplane, at the Global SOF Foundation’s annual Special Air Warfare Symposium in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

“I see a bright future for the OA-1K,” Conley said. “I think once our operators get their hands on it, it will be something different than what we expect it to be and that’s a good thing when we developed this requirement five years ago.”

Conley emphasized the platform would be adaptable. The Skyraider II is able to change hard pods for various mission sets, from close air support to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“If we do this right, it’ll be modular,” Conley said.

Operators are already developing ways to break down the aircraft, stow it in a C-17 cargo plane and transport it where needed.

“I think we have lots of opportunities to help shape that platform into something different than what we had in the past,” Conley said.

The plane is scheduled for delivery to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, this month, according to Conley.

The Air Force's new Skyraider II pays homage to the Skyraider used during the Vietnam War. Here, a Douglas A-1H Skyraider of the 602nd Special Operations Squadron flies over Vietnam in June 1970. (U.S. Air Force)

Conley concluded his remarks at a session that covered various aspects of AFSOC with a short video announcing the name of the new aircraft.

The video announcer described the Skyraider II as a “modern powerhouse inspired” by the A-1E Skyraider, which troops called “Spads” during its Cold War-era service — a nod to the wood-and-wire World War I fighter plane, Air Force Times previously reported.

“From the jungles of Vietnam to the battlefields of tomorrow, the warrior spirit of the A-1 lives on in the OA-1K Skyraider II,” the announcer said. “Ready to answer the call any place, any time, anywhere.”

The aircraft has received criticism for using a propeller instead of a jet engine. Some media outlets have referred to it as a “crop duster,” a reference to agricultural aircraft that sprays pesticides on crops.

“While we don’t expect the Skyraider II to go mix it up with fifth- and sixth-generation fighters, it will provide value to our supported forces globally,” said Brig. Gen. Craig Prather, AFSOC’s director of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements.

The propeller operation allows the aircraft maximum maneuverability, extended loitering and other features that allow for real-time intelligence and immediate fire support to troops on the ground, Conley said.

The aircraft can fly 245 miles per hour at 10,000 feet with a range of 1,500 miles at 8,000 feet, according to its manufacturer L3Harris.

The platform can carry precision-guided munitions and a variety of weapons and sensing packages.

“That doesn’t look like a crop duster, does it?” Conley asked the audience, some of whom responded with a chuckle.

