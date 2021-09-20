Sections
DSEI show updates | Military Marketplace
Contracting news from the DSEI show in London.
3 hours ago
Latest Videos
Afghan interpreters get help from Airman | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.18.21
Airmen help Afghan interpreter get settled in the United States
The story behind the Navy's Marine-inspired football uniforms
Marine amputee, paralympian keeps reaching new heights
Money Minute - Tips to financially prepare for a natural disaster
DSEI Day 3: The UK’s new Space Command
DSEI Day 2: UK increasing defense budget as instability also rises
DSEI Day 1: UK's ambitions with Tempest
Pineapple Express - helping vulnerable Afghans out of Kabul
Army leadership: Afghanistan withdrawal not affecting readiness
Deputy SECDEF speaks on putting climate change in the budget
Money Minute - When to refinance your mortgage
Highlights from Defense News Conference and the anniversary of 9/11 - Defense News Weekly, 9.11.2021
9/11 Redux - Veterans speak about their experiences
'We have a problem here...': Inside the first calls to the military on Sept. 11
Trending Now
Mountain Home security forces used appropriate force in smashing woman’s car window, review finds
B-2 bomber crashes in Missouri after in-flight malfunction; none injured
Six questions with US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall
Nearly all new Air Force trainees are vaccinated against COVID-19, training boss says
A plan for rooting out extremism in the military: report