Best pics of the week: Feb. 14, 2021

1 of 10
Marines Corps 1st Lt. John Merten, the executive officer of Co. C, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, briefs Marines on Jan. 15, 2021, prior to beginning the Amphibious Combat Endurance Test on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Lance Cpl. Roxanna Ortiz/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
In week three U.S. Army Sniper School at Fort Benning, Ga., 35 students participate in the ghillie wash, which is designed to test the strength and durability of the suits, as well as weather them. Sniper School students use sand, water and mud, all in an effort to perfect one of their most important tools: their camouflage. (Patrick A. Albright/Army)
3 of 10
Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021. The trifecta was the first of its kind as it included a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Mo., and a B-52H Stratofortress from Minot AFB, N.D. (Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman/Air Force)
4 of 10
A Marine with 8th Engineer Support Battalion clears a simulated enemy cache site during a simulated live-fire event during Command Post Exercise VI (CPX) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir/Marine Corps)
5 of 10
Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an E-2C Hawkeye on Jan. 30, 30, 2021, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Zachary Wheeler/Navy)
6 of 10
Combined squads of Indian and U.S. infantrymen practice small-unit tactics Feb. 9, 2021, during bilateral Indo-U.S. Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, India. (Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver/Army)
7 of 10
Master Sgt. Adam Antonioli, a military training instructor, demonstrates proper form to cadet guidon bearers during drill and ceremonies training, Feb. 1, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
8 of 10
U.S. Marines run out of an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft on Jan. 28, 2021, during an exercise on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan. (Cpl. Cody Rowe/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, keep watch on targets during a joint combat live fire of the Gepard Air Defense System Feb. 2, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson/Army)
10 of 10
Explosive ordnance disposal technicians deployed with Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 dive during Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 1JA 2021 at Ise Bay, Japan, Feb. 1, 2021. (MC2 Nick Bauer/Navy)
Comments