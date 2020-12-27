Best pics of the week: Dec. 27, 2020

1 of 10
Aircraft assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing and 168th Wing park in formation on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2020. Over 30 aircraft were quickly generated and prepared to launch in an effort demonstrating the readiness capabilities of the 354th Fighter Wing and the 168th Wing. (Senior Airman Keith Holcomb/Air Force)
2 of 10
Seaman recruit Shanda Martinez, a recruit chief petty officer, checks to see if her division is ready for their first task during a dynamic material inspection Dec. 21, 2020, at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill. (MC1 Camilo Fernan/Navy)
3 of 10
Santa Claus waves as he taxis on the ramp in a 120th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules at Montana Air National Guard Base on Dec. 5, 2020. Retired Master Sgt. Joel Clum volunteered to be Santa Claus. (Senior Airman Jackson N. Haddon/Air National Guard)
4 of 10
Senior Airman Amber Barkley lays a wreath on a grave at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., Dec. 19, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer/Air Force)
5 of 10
Lance Cpl. Jerren Strong covers his face with camo paint in preparation for a simulated boat raid at Kin Red, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
A U.S. soldier sits in the gunner’s seat of a M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in Syria in the Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2020. (Spc. Jensen Guillory/Army)
7 of 10
U.S. Marines conduct a combat patrol during exercise Forest Light on mainland Japan, Dec. 16, 2020. (Capt. Nicholas Royer/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
A crew chief with the 30th Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marines conduct an air assault during exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 15, 2020. (Cpl. Levi J. Guerra/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
A T-45C Goshawk lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Dec. 10, 2020, in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC3 Zack Guth/Navy)
10 of 10
U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Piepenbrink records firing points during a live-fire exercise, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Koron Djiboutian range complex. (Senior Airman Kristin Savage/Air Force)
Comments