Best pics of the week: Oct. 11, 2020

Gruesome images of deadly strikes on armor raise the question of whether tanks have become obsolete. Hear the real-time audio of a KC-130 pilot during a midair collision, and get a glimpse of the Marines Corps' first new base in 70 years. Also, napping as a route to better fighting condition, and see raw video of Air Force pararescue jumpers leaping from a plane to save a mariner in distress. All that and more on The Briefing for 10.8.20.