Biden picking Shyu for DoD research and engineering chief

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Heidi Shyu as his nominee undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and Meredith Berger as his nominee for assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment, Defense News has learned.

The two nominees could be named as soon as Tuesday afternoon, according to sources. The news comes as Defense News reported that Frank Kendall, a longtime Pentagon acquisition official, will be announced Tuesday as Biden’s nominee for Air Force secretary ― with Gina Ortiz Jones as the Air Force undersecretary pick.

The selections continue a process of filling out the department’s top jobs after a slow start. They also continue a trend of selecting minority and female candidates for top jobs across the department, something the administration has previously pledged to focus on.

Shyu served as the Army’s top acquisition official from September 21, 2012, to January 31, 2016. Much of her career before her government service was with Raytheon, where she worked on a number of business units that will be relevant to the R&E enterprise, including unmanned, space and electronic warfare programs; she ended her Raytheon career as vice president of technology strategy for the Space and Airborne Systems business unit.

According to news reports, the Taiwan-born Shyu immigrated to the U.S. at age 10. Democratic senators Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, the first Thai-American elected to Congress, and Maizie Hirono of Hawaii, the first Asian-American woman elected to the Senate, have previously pressured the Biden team to add more Asian-American Pacific Islander representation across the administration. Shyu would be the highest ranking Asian-American civilian at the Pentagon, if confirmed by the Senate.

The undersecretary for research and engineering is the department’s top technology development job, with the mandate to focus on producing next-generation capabilities.

Berger has held various policy roles within DoD and the Environmental Protection Agency. During the Obama administration, Berger served as deputy chief of staff to Navy secretary Ray Mabus, and is now part of his consultancy group, as well as a non-resident Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. In 2017, Berger laid the keel for the future USS Fort Lauderdale, as the ship’s official sponsor.

The role of ASD for energy, installation and environment was one that was eliminated as part of a 2017 reorganization of the department, but the most recent National Defense Authorization Act recreated it. It comes as the department is shifting how it addresses climate change and as it considers moving more into alternative energy.