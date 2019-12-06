An active shooter on Naval Air Station Pensacola is confirmed dead, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page Friday morning.

The base was on on lockdown Friday morning following reports of an active shooter around 6:30 a.m., spokesman Jason Bortz said.

It is unknown if there are any shooting victims or other injuries, Bortz said and he would not confirm that the shooter was dead, only that the person was in custody.

He also could not say where on the base the incident occurred or if the suspect was active duty or a civilian.

Friday’s active shooter incident in Florida follows a shooting spree that left three people dead on Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

One of the dead was the sailor gunman who took his own life after taking the lives of two Department of Defense shipyard workers.

A third victim is recovering in a Honolulu hospital.