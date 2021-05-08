7 military mom homecomings that’ll make you cry like a baby

Having a parent serving in the military and away from home is never easy for children, especially young ones. They may miss holidays, first days of school, birthdays and other milestones. However, their joyous homecomings can make up for missed time.

This Mother’s Day, take a look at some military moms who gave (or received) the ultimate surprise: an early reunion with their loved ones. Reader, prepare — you may need some tissues.

Not only did this daughter win her relay race, she crossed the finish line to run straight into the arms of her mother who returned home just to see her daughter run her championship race.

This military mom took pregame pep talks to the next level, seeing her daughter for the first time since her deployment nine months before this reunion.

It’s one thing to surprise a child at their sports game, but USAF Sergeant Deandra Proctor enlisted the help of the Harlem Globetrotters to help her photobomb a picture with her husband and three-year-old daughter.

This military daughter thought she was just standing for the Military Family of the Game at a Wisconsin Badgers football game, but instead got the surprise of a lifetime.

What’s better than high school graduation? Having your mom who has not been home for nine months surprise you on stage as you’re getting your diploma.

This Navy mom stopped by her sons’ school the day she returned from Afghanistan and got the first hugs from her sons in ten months.

This homecoming is a bit of a twist on the rest of this list, with a son surprising his mother. This Navy third class gunsman sat in on a business meeting, shocking his mother who had not seen him in a year.