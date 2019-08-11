SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The military says recent high-altitude balloon flights over South Dakota and other Midwest states complied with federal laws against conducting surveillance on civilians.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Mitchell says two test flights that launched from Baltic, South Dakota, recently were part of a project to develop all-weather radar-imaging capability from the stratosphere. He says no tracking information was collected during these flights, and none will be collected in future flights.

In a first, enlisted woman aims to become special operations weather airman Nine enlisted women have so far attempted to become special warfare airmen, but none have so far succeeded. Most have tried to become TACPs.

But the South Dakota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Friday it still has many questions about the imagery and how it will be used.