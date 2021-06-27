The commander of an Air Force Red Horse squadron has died while deployed to Qatar in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Defense Department announced Sunday.

Lt. Col. James C. Willis, 55, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was found dead at 7:30 a.m. June 26 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, according to a U.S. Air Forces Central news release. The noncombat-related incident is under investigation.

Willis commanded the New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers out of Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The unit deployed for missions in Southwest Asia on April 16, according to a 150th Special Operations Wing news release at the time.

While deployed, Willis was a member of the 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron.

“The RED HORSE and engineer communities here are mourning the loss of one of our own,” said Col. Clifford Theony, 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group commander. “We have put every resource available to supporting James’ friends, family and the unit as a whole during this most difficult time. He was a valued member of our team, and will be deeply missed.”