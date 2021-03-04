Your Air Force

Air Force medical personnel helping Arizona hospital during pandemic

57 minutes ago
Air Force medical personnel, assigned to Medical-Surgical Nursing and the Intensive Care Unit from Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, fill out in-processing paperwork at the Hendrick Health Medical Center in Abilene, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021. (Spc. Michael Ybarra/Army)

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A team of 30 U.S. Air Force medical personnel has arrived at Kingman Regional Medical Center in northwestern Arizona to provide staffing support during the pandemic, The Miner reported.

The Air Force sent the personnel at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the hospital in January asked for additional nurses and respiratory therapists, hospital officials said in a statement.

The staffing help will enable hospital workers who were temporarily assigned to COVID-19 units to return to their regular duties, officials said.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments