Air Force medical personnel helping Arizona hospital during pandemic

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A team of 30 U.S. Air Force medical personnel has arrived at Kingman Regional Medical Center in northwestern Arizona to provide staffing support during the pandemic, The Miner reported.

The Air Force sent the personnel at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the hospital in January asked for additional nurses and respiratory therapists, hospital officials said in a statement.

The staffing help will enable hospital workers who were temporarily assigned to COVID-19 units to return to their regular duties, officials said.