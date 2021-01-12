Your Air Force

Here are the 764 medical officers whom the Air Force is promoting

6 hours ago
Lt. Col. Hanling Joswick, 14th Medical Group dentist, poses for a photo in May 2018 on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The Air Force on Jan. 11 released the names of 764 medical officers who have been selected for promotion, including 96 dentists. (Airman 1st Class Keith Holcomb/Air Force)

The Air Force on Monday released the lists of 764 field grade officers in medical career fields who have been selected for promotion.

In the Medical Services Corps, the selectees include 55 who will be promoted to colonel, 123 who will be promoted to lieutenant colonel, and 241 who will be promoted to major.

In the Dental Corps, the list of selectees include 14 officers who will be promoted to colonel, 41 who will be promoted to lieutenant colonel, and 41 who will be promoted to major.

There are also be 23 officers in the Nurse Corps who have been selected for promotion to colonel.

In the Biomedical Sciences Corps, 74 officers have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 152 have been selected for major.

The list of medical and dental corps officers to be promoted to colonel can be found here, to lieutenant colonel can be found here, and to major can be found here.

The list of nurses being promoted to colonel can be found here. And the list of BSC officers being promoted to major can be found here, and lieutenant colonel promotions can be found here.

