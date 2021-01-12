Here are the 764 medical officers whom the Air Force is promoting

The Air Force on Monday released the lists of 764 field grade officers in medical career fields who have been selected for promotion.

In the Medical Services Corps, the selectees include 55 who will be promoted to colonel, 123 who will be promoted to lieutenant colonel, and 241 who will be promoted to major.

In the Dental Corps, the list of selectees include 14 officers who will be promoted to colonel, 41 who will be promoted to lieutenant colonel, and 41 who will be promoted to major.

There are also be 23 officers in the Nurse Corps who have been selected for promotion to colonel.

In the Biomedical Sciences Corps, 74 officers have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 152 have been selected for major.

The list of medical and dental corps officers to be promoted to colonel can be found here, to lieutenant colonel can be found here, and to major can be found here.

The list of nurses being promoted to colonel can be found here. And the list of BSC officers being promoted to major can be found here, and lieutenant colonel promotions can be found here.