Here are the first officers to make lieutenant colonel under Air Force’s new promotion system

The Air Force Personnel Center on Tuesday released the list of officers who have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel.

These 1,214 officers are the first to be promoted since a series of changes in the officer personnel system went into place last year. This is the first promotion cycle with no below-the-zone promotions, with Line of the Air Force officers broken into six smaller groups, and with pin-on dates being set by officers’ order of merit instead of seniority.

In first lieutenant colonel board without below-the-zone candidates, promotion rates up for other officers This is the first promotion board since the Air Force unveiled a major overhaul of the officer promotion system last December. The names of those selected will be released Tuesday, AFPC said.

Without below-the-zone, or early, promotions, the selection rates for other officers were up considerably this year. There were 1,045 majors selected for promotion in-the-zone at a 76.1 percent selection rate, and 169 majors selected above-the-zone, or later than these promotions usually occur, at a 13 percent selection rate.

The six new LAF developmental categories are Air Operations and Special Warfare, which include pilots; Combat Support; Force Modernization; Information Warfare; Nuclear and Missile Operations, and Space Operations

The list of selectees can be found here.