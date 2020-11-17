Nurse, medical, chaplain promotions announced

The Air Force on Tuesday announced 93 officers in the nurse, Biomedical Sciences Corps, and chaplain categories have been selected for promotion.

According to statistics released by the Air Force Personnel Center, 14 BSC officers in the promotion zone were selected for promotion to colonel in the CY20B, or calendar year 2020, central selection board. Six chaplains were also selected for promotion to colonel, all of whom were in-the-zone except one selected above-the-zone.

The Air Force also selected 53 Nurse Corps officers — 38 in-the-zone and 15 above-the-zone — and 12 chaplains for promotion to lieutenant colonel in the CY20C central selection board. Among the chaplain selectees for O-6, seven were in-the-zone and five were above-the-zone.

AFPC also said 20 chaplains were selected for promotion to major, all in-the-zone, in the CY20B central selection board.

The list of colonel promotions can be found here.

The list of lieutenant colonel promotions can be found here.

The list of major promotions can be found here.