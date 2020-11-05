First airman, a Texas Air Guardsman, dies of COVID-19

An airman from the Texas Air National Guard has died of COVID-19, the Texas Military Department confirmed Thursday.

The guardsman, who was not identified to protect the family’s privacy, is the first uniformed airman to have died as a result of the coronavirus.

“Anytime we lose a Texas Guardsman, it is a tragedy,” the Texas Military Department said in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the service member’s family.”

Nine uniformed service members in all have now died from COVID-19, according to the Defense Department’s official coronavirus tally. There have also been 58,968 service members overall who have contracted coronavirus, 755 of whom were hospitalized.

The Air Force said in its most recent statistics update that as of Monday, there had been 9,313 Department of the Air Force uniformed personnel who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and six who were hospitalized.