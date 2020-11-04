Your Air Force

Osan airman found dead in dormitory

Senior Airman Richard Samaroo was found dead in his dormitory at Osan Air Base in South Korea Nov. 2. The cause of his death remains under investigation. (Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada/Air Force)

An airman at Osan Air Base in South Korea was found dead in his dormitory room Monday afternoon.

Senior Airman Richard Samaroo, 21, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, was discovered in his dorm at about 12:25 p.m. that day, Osan said in a release Tuesday. He was an electrical power production technician in the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, and had been at Osan since May.

“Our Mustang family mourns the loss of Richard,” Col. John Gonzales, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing, said in the release. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The release said the cause of Samaroo’s death remains under investigation. The release also urged anyone who is in need of support to contact Osan’s mental health unit at 0505-784-2148, or emergency services at 119 or 0505-784-9111.

