Missing Osan airman returns safely after five days

1 hour ago
Staff Sgt. Tristin Blake Jarvis was reported absent from his unit Thursday, and Osan Air Base in South Korea put out a press release in the effort to locate the missing airman. The base said Tuesday that he has returned. (Osan Air Base)

Staff Sgt. Tristan Blake Jarvis, an airman at Osan Air Base in South Korea who was reported absent from duty July 9, has been found and is safe.

In a release Tuesday, Osan said that Jarvis, of the 51st Force Support Squadron, safely reported in at the base at about 4:15 p.m. that day.

“Team Osan is grateful to have Staff Sgt. Jarvis return to his Mustang family,” Col. John Gonzales, commander of Osan’s 51st Fighter Wing, said in the release. “We want to thank our security forces teams, the Korean National Police, our Republic of Korea community partners, and the base community for quickly coming together and helping us locate him safely.”

Before his disappearance, Jarvis was last seen near Osan’s fitness center the afternoon of July 8. Osan reported him absent the next day and began search operations.

