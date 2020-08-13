Your Air Force

Maj. Gen. Craige assumes command of Air Force Personnel Center

1 hour ago
Maj. Gen. Christopher E. Craige provides his first salute to the members of the Air Force's Personnel Center during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 12 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Seated at right is Air Force personnel chief Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly. (Sean Worrell/Air Force)

Maj. Gen. Christopher Craige, the former director of strategy, engagement and programs for U.S. Africa Command, assumed command of the Air Force Personnel Center Wednesday.

Craige succeeded Maj. Gen. Andrew Toth, who is retiring.

“We have a great responsibility here at AFPC and much work to do in supporting our Department of the Air Force and our nation,” Craige said at the change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas. “We will adapt and thrive in the COVID environment and we will stay laser focused on our most precious resource — our people.”

Craige now oversees the command that manages personnel programs and policies affecting airmen and civilian Air Force employees, as well as retirees and surviving spouses.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, the Air Force’s personnel chief, applauded Craige’s leadership and passion.

“Your level of care for airmen is unmatched, which makes you a perfect leader for AFPC,” Kelly said. “You were the right choice to follow in Drifter’s [Toth’s call sign] footsteps.”

Craige is an Air Force Academy graduate and command pilot with more than 3,900 hours flying aircraft including the F-15E, C-21 and C-130H. He previously commanded the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing at Kabul Air Base in Afghanistan and the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments