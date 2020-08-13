Maj. Gen. Craige assumes command of Air Force Personnel Center

Maj. Gen. Christopher Craige, the former director of strategy, engagement and programs for U.S. Africa Command, assumed command of the Air Force Personnel Center Wednesday.

Craige succeeded Maj. Gen. Andrew Toth, who is retiring.

“We have a great responsibility here at AFPC and much work to do in supporting our Department of the Air Force and our nation,” Craige said at the change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas. “We will adapt and thrive in the COVID environment and we will stay laser focused on our most precious resource — our people.”

Craige now oversees the command that manages personnel programs and policies affecting airmen and civilian Air Force employees, as well as retirees and surviving spouses.

Experienced fighter pilot, Iraq veteran takes command at AFPC Maj. Gen. Andrew Toth, who has flown hundreds of combat hours over Iraq, took command of the Air Force Personnel Center on Aug. 9.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, the Air Force’s personnel chief, applauded Craige’s leadership and passion.

“Your level of care for airmen is unmatched, which makes you a perfect leader for AFPC,” Kelly said. “You were the right choice to follow in Drifter’s [Toth’s call sign] footsteps.”

Craige is an Air Force Academy graduate and command pilot with more than 3,900 hours flying aircraft including the F-15E, C-21 and C-130H. He previously commanded the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing at Kabul Air Base in Afghanistan and the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.