Air Force helicopter shot while flying over Virginia; crew member injured

An Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopter was forced to conduct an emergency landing at a local airport in Manassas, Virginia, Monday after being shot from the ground.
A crew member received a minor injury, and the helicopter — which was on a routine training mission and is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland — was damaged, an Andrews spokesman said in an email.
McClatchy first reported the incident on Wednesday.
The FBI is investigating the incident, along with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Andrews said, and the initial findings are that a bullet struck the aircraft.
Richard Allabaugh, the airport operations officer at Manassas Regional Airport, said in an interview that the airport’s tower alerted them at about 12:20 p.m. that a military helicopter was coming in with an in-flight emergency.
One person aboard the helicopter had a bleeding hand, Allabaugh said the tower reported.
At 12:43, Andrews said, the helicopter landed safely. Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, Allabaugh said.
The FBI’s Washington field office did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
