F-16 crashes at Holloman; pilot successfully ejects

2 hours ago
An F-16C Fighting Falcon takes off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 1. An F-16C at Holloman Air Force Base crashed while landing Monday evening. The pilot was being treated for minor injuries after ejecting. (Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai/Air Force)

An F-16C Viper from the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico crashed while landing Monday evening, the base said in a release.

The fighter jet’s pilot ejected successfully and is being treated for minor injuries, Holloman said. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. local time.

Holloman said emergency response teams were at the site of the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, the base said.

This is the second F-16C crash in less than two weeks. 1st Lt. David Schmitz of the 77th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina died July 1 when his Fighting Falcon crashed while on a routine training mission.

Another F-16 from Holloman’s 49th Wing also crashed last October during a training flight. That jet’s pilot ejected as well, and was treated at a hospital afterward.

