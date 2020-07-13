F-16 crashes at Holloman; pilot successfully ejects

An F-16C Viper from the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico crashed while landing Monday evening, the base said in a release.

The fighter jet’s pilot ejected successfully and is being treated for minor injuries, Holloman said. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. local time.

Holloman said emergency response teams were at the site of the crash.

Pilot killed in Shaw F-16 crash ‘loved his family, his country and loved to fly' Air Force 1st Lt. David Schmitz died in the crash of an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base late Tuesday night.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, the base said.

This is the second F-16C crash in less than two weeks. 1st Lt. David Schmitz of the 77th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina died July 1 when his Fighting Falcon crashed while on a routine training mission.

Another F-16 from Holloman’s 49th Wing also crashed last October during a training flight. That jet’s pilot ejected as well, and was treated at a hospital afterward.