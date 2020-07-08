Spangdahlem hosts major multi-wing exercise

U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa on July 1 hosted a large-force exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, including multiple types of aircraft from several wings.

The exercise sought to train aircrews from multiple platforms how to work together more efficiently and effectively to be ready to defend the NATO alliance, USAFE said in a release Wednesday. It particularly focused on matching multiple fourth-generation aircraft to improve their interoperability.

It included F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem, F-16s from the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base in Italy, F-15 Eagles from the 494th Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenheath in England, C-130 Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, and KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England.

Staff Sgt. Brian Clark, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs a flight safety check before takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1 during a large-force exercise. (Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater/Air Force)

Spangdahlem’s 52nd Fighter Wing handled the logistics of this exercise, USAFE said.

“Airpower employment doesn’t happen by mistake; it takes a team of trained individuals working together,” Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, commander of the 480th, said in the release. “These exercises help build the next generation of air-minded warriors. The goal is to provide realistic combat training that can face advanced adversary forces. Exercises provide operationally realistic and highly dynamic scenarios.”

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of a large-force exercise July 1. (Senior Airman Christopher Sparks/Air Force)

Kennedy also said the exercise helped airmen on the ground stay sharp.

“Across the major command, our maintenance squadrons spend countless hours making sure our aircraft are ready to perform the mission,” Kennedy said. “Also, our mission support agencies make sure the airfield is ready for use, the jets are fueled, and our emergency responders are prepared for any contingency.”