F-35 landing gear collapses after landing at Hill

9 minutes ago
An F-35A Lightning II taxis during sunset for a night flying operations at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019. An F-35 from the 388th Fighter Wing had its landing gear collapse after landing on the runway, following a training flight. (R. Nial Bradshaw/Air Force)

The landing gear of an F-35 fighter collapsed after landing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah Monday, the base said in a statement.

The F-35, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, had just finished what the base described as a routine training flight. The pilot left the aircraft and is having a routine medical evaluation, the base said.

Hill’s runway is now closed as a result of the landing gear collapse, and other Hill aircraft that were still in the air at the time have been diverted to other aircraft.

Other training flights are now paused until the runway reopens, Hill said.

A safety review board will investigate the incident, Hill said.

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

