Hill F-35s deploy to Middle East, for third time in a year

A squadron of F-35 fighters from the 388th and 419th fighter wings at Hill Air Force Base in Utah deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on May 20, the 388th said in a release Monday.

The deployment of pilots from the 421st Fighter Squadron, as well as maintainers from the 421st Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marks the third time in about 12 months that F-35s from Hill’s 388th and 419th have deployed for combat in the Middle East, the 388th said. There are 78 F-35s stationed at Hill.

Deploying airmen with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings await transportation at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May, 19, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. (R. Nial Bradshaw/Air Force)

The fighters’ early-morning departure May 20 was noticed by several in the area around Hill, and the 388th acknowledged in a tweet it was their fighters, though the wing did not say at the time where they were headed. “We can say that we won’t be taking off that early again anytime soon,” the 388th said.

Lots of questions about aircraft taking off from @HAFB this morning. That was us. We'll share more info as soon as we can. We can say that we won't be taking off that early again anytime soon. Thank you for your support. 🇺🇸⚡👊🏼👊🏽👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/46YzhKnuh6 — 388th Fighter Wing (@388fw) May 20, 2020

The 421st received its first F-35 in December 2018, and finished being stood up a year later.

Sending the 421st on its first deployment after its stand-up “demonstrates the readiness of our airmen, our weapons system, and the importance of both to the Air Force and our national defense mission," 388th commander Col. Steven Behmer said in the release. "On top of that, add in prepping and training in this challenging coronavirus environment. As leaders, we couldn’t be more proud of our airmen.”

Here are the fighter squadrons currently in the Middle East Three different types of fighter jets are now deployed to three different countries in the Middle East.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

The deployed squadron also contains reserve pilots and maintainers from the 466th Fighter Squadron and 466th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, as well as other support personnel.

Hill previously sent the 34th Fighter Squadron to Al Dhafra in November for a six-month deployment, and began bringing some of its airmen home three weeks ago. A large portion of the 34th still remains in the Middle East, but is expected to return to Hill soon.

Deploying pilots with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for launch at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. (R. Nial Bradshaw/Air Force)

The 34th performed missions including close-air support, offensive and defensive counter-air, and maritime escort, which helped deter adversaries in the region, Hill said. For three months during that deployment, the 34th also operated simultaneously from two bases and took part in multinational exercises with allies.

Hill said that the 421st’s mission will likely be similar to the role played by the 34th.

Members of the 388th and 419th also wrapped up another six-month deployment to Al Dhafra last November.