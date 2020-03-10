Here are the 873 officers selected for promotion to captain

The Air Force on Tuesday announced that 873 officers have been selected for promotion to captain.

The list of first lieutenants selected for promotion under the calendar year 2019C cycle include 739 in the Line of the Air Force, two chaplains, 11 judge advocates general, 88 members of the Nurse Corps, 14 members of the Medical Service Corps, and 19 members of the Biomedical Sciences Corps.

Among the Line selectees were 261 pilots, 50 navigators, 16 air battle managers, 212 non-rated operations officers, and 200 mission support officers, according to statistics released by the Air Force Personnel Center. Five of those Line officers were selected above-the-zone.

Farewell, Line of the Air Force: Massive officer category broken out into six groups The first promotion board to use the new categories will be the lieutenant colonel board scheduled to meet next March.

All but 10 Line officers who were considered for promotion were selected, according to AFPC’s statistics. The other five categories had 100 percent selection rates.

The quarterly promotion board considered these candidates under the old promotion category system, before the massive Line of the Air Force category was broken up into six more specialized officer development groupings. The next lieutenant colonel board, which will meet in May, will be the first to use the new groupings.

The Air Force last selected 1,571 other officers for promotion to captain in January.

The list of selectees can be found here.