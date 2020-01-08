Here are the Air Force’s newest captains

The Air Force has selected 1,571 officers for promotion to captain, the Air Force Personnel Center said Tuesday.

One Line of the Air Force officer — an air battle manager — was selected above the zone in the calendar year 2019B promotion cycle, and all other officers selected for promotion were in the zone, according to a stat sheet provided by AFPC.

The captains promotion board considered these candidates under the old system, before the massive Line of the Air Force promotion category was broken up into six officer development groupings. The lieutenant colonel promotion board scheduled to meet in May will be the first to use the new categories.

Out of the 1,440 in-the-zone Line officers who were eligible for promotion, only four were passed over, resulting in a 99.7 percent selection rate. The Air Force also selected one chaplain, 28 judge advocates general, 50 Nurse Corps members, nine Medical Service Corps members, and 46 Biomedical Sciences Corps members for promotion, all with a 100 percent selection rate.

Among Line officers, the Air Force selected 493 pilots for promotion, 86 navigators, 25 air battle managers, 399 non-rated operations officers, and 434 mission support officers.

