A group of F-15E Strike Eagle fighters from the 494th Fighter Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates Oct. 18 to help support ongoing operations in the Middle East.

The 494th, which is part of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in England and is known as the “Panthers," was deployed to help maintain air superiority, defend forces on the ground, bolster partnerships with nations in the region, and “demonstrate a continued commitment to regional security and stability,” U.S. Air Forces Central Command said in a release Wednesday.

The Air Force would not say how many F-15Es deployed, citing operational security concerns.

F-15Es deploy to Al Dhafra 1 of 7 A weapons system officer from the 494th Fighter Squadron descends from a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Oct. 18 at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (Staff Sgt. Anna-kay Ellis/Air Force) 2 of 7 A crew chief from the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle to park Oct. 18 at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The Strike Eagle joins a variety of aircraft there, including additional F-15E’s as well as F-35A Lightning IIs, KC-10 Extenders, E-3 Sentrys, and RQ-4 Global Hawks to support ongoing operations in the region. (Staff Sgt. Anna-kay Ellis/Air Force) 3 of 7 An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Fighter Squadron taxis to park at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18. The 494th “Panthers” deployed from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England. (Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen/Air Force) 4 of 7 An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Fighter Squadron lands at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18. The 494th Fighter Squadron “Panthers” deployed to the Middle East to support ongoing operations to maintain air superiority, defend forces on the ground, enhance regional partnerships, and demonstrate a continued commitment to regional security and stability, the Air Force said. (Staff Sgt. Anna-kay Ellis/Air Force) 5 of 7 Lt. Col. Jaina Donberg, 494th Fighter Squadron commander, signals to a crew chief from the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, after parking Oct. 21, 2019, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen/Air Force) 6 of 7 Lt. Col. Jaina Donberg, 494th Fighter Squadron commander, fist bumps Capt. “Sith” Lombardo, 494th FS weapons system officer, Oct. 21 after arriving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen/Air Force) 7 of 7 Lt. Col. Jaina Donberg, 494th Fighter Squadron commander, greets Lt. Col. Ryan Lippert, 494th FS assistant director of operations, Oct. 21 after arriving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (Staff Sgt. Anna-kay Ellis/Air Force)

The fighters are joining a variety of other aircraft already stationed at Al Dhafra, including additional F-15Es, F-35A Lightning IIs, KC-10 Extenders, E-3 Sentrys, and RQ-4 Global Hawks.