The Air Force has activated a formal training unit for Tactical Air Control Party airmen at the Medina Annex of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Air Education and Training Command said in a news release that Detachment 2, 6th Combat Training Squadron, which stood up Thursday, will “synchronize, standardize and streamline training” for TACPs, and foster unity throughout the career field.

TACP specialists embed with Army and Marine units on the front lines of combat, where they direct air and artillery strikes. They are highly trained and undergo intense physical, mental and technical training to call in strikes under intense combat conditions.

‘Danger close’: TACP receives Silver Star after calling in airstrikes, braving enemy fire during Afghanistan ambush On April 25, 2018, Tech Sgt. Cam Kelsch and a mix of Rangers and Afghan special forces were dispatched to find a high-value target in enemy-held territory.

“It is evident that as the battlefield changes and our adversaries increase their capabilities, so must the TACP,” the unit’s commander, Capt. Daniel Hill, said in the release. “The activation of this unit will increase readiness and lethality of the Air Force special warfare TACP, and optimize advanced skills training and education to ensure a full spectrum, high end and fully qualified focused force ready to meet combatant commander’s requirements.”

Lt. Col. James Kappes (left), 6th Combat Training Squadron operations officer, Camp Bullis, presents the Detachment 2, Combat Training Squadron guidon to Capt. Daniel Hill, incoming commander, during the activation ceremony Oct. 17 at Joint Base San Antonio-Medina Annex, Texas. (Sarayuth Pinthong/Air Force)

The new TACP-focused unit will speed up the training process dramatically, from 18 months to 21 weeks, AETC said. This will also allow the Air Force to produce 270 fully qualified TACP operators annually, as opposed to 220 partially qualified TACPs per year.

The unit will take on the duty of initial qualification TACP training, freeing operational units from that responsibility, AETC said. This will save a significant amount of time, which could be better spent on combat readiness and airman proficiency, the Air Force said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

The new unit will standardize advanced skills and mission qualification training, AETC said, putting all the training and qualification up-front.