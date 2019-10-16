Senior Airman William Horton was a B-1 journeyman with the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, according to a base spokesman.

Horton entered active duty on Jan. 27, 2015. His decorations include an Air Force Achievement Medal.

“Today our Ellsworth family is mourning the loss of one of our own, Senior Airman William Horton,” said a Facebook post from the 28th Bomb Wing command team. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and we are focused on caring for them during this difficult time.

"We will continue to press forward and heal through this tragic time together. Our support teams are working to provide care to any who might be struggling, but in reality, I know all of us are affected in some way.