Gen. Dave Goldfein, an avid guitarist, may not get many opportunities to stretch his musical muscles these days (what with running the largest Air Force in the world and all). But recently, the chief of staff had the chance to sit in with the Air Force’s newest official band, SuperSonic.

The Air Force Band on Monday posted a video clip of Goldfein on acoustic guitar, accompanying SuperSonic on the Janis Joplin classic “Me and Bobby McGee.”

“I’m always a little envious of those who actually were able to follow your passion into music, because that’s something I was always looking to do,” Goldfein said at the beginning of the video.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Dunning, member of the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, also known as 531st Air Force Band, play guitar during an impromptu jam session at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas, Jan. 29, 2017. (Senior Airman De’Jon Williams/Air National Guard)

This isn’t unheard of for Goldfein. He was known for sitting in with the U.S. Air Forces Central Command band from time to time, while he was the AFCENT commander from 2011 to 2013, his former command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, said in a 2016 interview.

Goldfein's leadership style marked by 'quiet confidence' Those who know the new chief of staff best praise his thoughtful nature and ample concern for the well-being of airmen.

And during a January 2017 trip to Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base in Texas, Goldfein grabbed a Fender Stratocaster for what was described as an impromptu jam session with the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, also known as 531st Air Force Band.

