When a couple of airmen get together to make a music video about their jobs, the results often can be somewhat iffy.

But not this trap-inspired ode to Air Force security forces airmen, which hit YouTube earlier this week. Tech. Sgt. Torrey Kilpatrick and Tech. Sgt. Darrin Tullis of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming on Monday dropped “Get In Step,” three minutes and 30 seconds of clever rhymes about all the things Air Force base defenders do.

This smash hit music video just plunged the US into a race for military-themed band domination Much like the nuclear arms race of the Cold War, the exceedingly pertinent race to produce the greatest military-funded musical numbers is upon us.

It’s catchy as hell. Kilpatrick and Tullis’ flow is impeccable, the track is well-produced, and the video is well-shot and edited by Senior Airman Jonathan Williams. Best of all, the video even has a cameo of a K-9 dog doing what he does best.