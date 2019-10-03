The Air Force’s record-setting Officer Training School class nicknamed “Godzilla” — by far the largest in Air University’s history — graduated Sept. 27.

In July, OTS Class 19-07 began with 800 officer trainees at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. Five weeks later, 149 of those new officers finished the program through an “off-ramp” designed for non-line officers in particular specialties.

The remaining 651 line officers in the class celebrated their achievement and became second lieutenants in a graduation parade last week, which included a flyover by the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team.

Officer Training School braces for its record-setting ‘Godzilla’ class Air University’s Officer Training School in Alabama is bracing for the largest influx of officer trainees in its history.

“With your training complete, your Air Force career can officially begin,” Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander and president of Air University, said during the ceremony. “Your instructors have given you the tools you’ll need to lead in our Air Force and secure our future.”

Godzilla Officer Training School class graduation 1 of 6 The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a fly-over during the Officer Training School parade and graduation of class 19-07 Sept. 27, 2019, Montgomery, Alabama. Due to the sheer size of class 19-07, this was the first appearance the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have made at an Officer Training School graduation. (Airman 1st Class Charles Welty/Air Force) 2 of 6 The Air Force’s newest second lieutenants perform the pass and review during their graduation ceremony at the Cramton Bowl football field Sept. 27, 2019, Montgomery, Alabama. Officer Training School’s class 19-07, also known as “Godzilla Class,” spent the last eight weeks taking part in a series of field training and classroom leadership exercises preparing them to become Air Force officers. (Senior Airman Alexa Culbert/Air Force) 3 of 6 The Air Force's newest commissioned officers from the Officer Training School class 19-07 form up on the Cramton Bowl football field Sept. 27, 2019, Montgomery, Alabama.Officer Training School’s class 19-07, also known as “Godzilla Class,” was comprised of 800 officer trainees and warranted a graduation venue off-base. (Staff Sgt. Quay Drawdy/Air Force) 4 of 6 The Air Force’s newest commissioned officers a part of Officer Training School class 19-07 throw their flight caps in the air following their graduation ceremony Sept. 27, 2019, in Montgomery, Alabama. Officer Training School’s class 19-07, or also known as “Godzilla Class” is the school’s largest class in history and pushed OTS to its maximum capacity. (Airman 1st Class Charles Welty/Air Force) 5 of 6 Military training instructors from Officer Training School “Godzilla” class 19-07 march forward during a graduation ceremony Sept. 27, 2019, Montgomery, Alabama. Class 19-07, also known as “Godzilla Class,” spent the last eight weeks taking part in a series of field training and classroom leadership exercises preparing them to become Air Force officers. (Staff Sgt. Quay Drawdy/Air Force) 6 of 6 The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a fly-over of the Cramton Bowl stadium during the Officer Training School parade and graduation of "Godzilla" class 19-07 Sept. 27, 2019, Montgomery, Alabama. Due to the sheer size of class 19-07, this was the first appearance the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have made at an Officer Training School graduation. (Staff Sgt. Quay Drawdy/Air Force)

This class was well over twice the size of the previous record-holding class, which was held last March and had 340 officer trainees.

It was so large the parade had to occur at the Cramton Bowl football stadium in downtown Montgomery to accommodate all the graduates, their families and friends. The Thunderbirds appearance was their first at an OTS graduation, due to the class’s size.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Air Education and Training Command said in a release that the trainees learned leadership skills during OTS, while spending time in classrooms, obstacle courses and firing ranges. The new graduates will now move on to their next assignments.