The Air Force this week released the list of enlisted airmen selected for supplemental promotion this month, as well as promotions for officers in select career fields.

The Air Force Personnel Center on Thursday morning announced that 1,957 enlisted airmen have been selected for supplemental promotion. The list of selectees released by AFPC includes 1,015 selected for staff sergeant, 539 selected for technical sergeant, 166 selected for master sergeant, 24 selected for senior master sergeant, and one chosen for chief master sergeant. AFPC does not release the names of airmen who serve in sensitive jobs, so not every enlisted airman promoted is included on the list.

On the officer side, 130 Biomedical Sciences Corps officers will be promoted to major, 15 chaplains will be promoted to lieutenant colonel, and 10 BSC officers will be promoted to colonel, according to AFPC stats. The in-the-zone selection rate to become a BSC major was 87.5 percent. For the chaplains, the in-the-zone selection rate for lieutenant colonel was 68.4 percent, and for the BSC officers hoping to make colonel in-the-zone, it was 47.4 percent.