The 325th Fighter Wing and the program management office at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida will host a third industry day Sept. 12 to update contractors and others on Tyndall’s progress with the reconstruction effort following the devastation of Hurricane Michael in October 2018. More than 450 members from industry are expected to attend.

Air Force officials aim to hold more specific discussions with Industry and the local community on construction methods, materials and logistics. The sold-out event will be held at Florida State University’s Panama City Holley Center in Panama City.

Attendees will hear about the state of the installation and the reconstruction progress at Tyndall from Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, executive director of the Tyndall Program Management Office and Col. Brian Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing commander. They will also be briefed by Col. Lori Walden, director of the program office, and Tom Neubaurer, president of the Bay Defense Alliance.

Panel discussions will be held on construction logistics for large companies, construction materials and methods, and transportation and shipping Infrastructure.