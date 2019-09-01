PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The federal government has approved a pilot study at a former military base to look at the health implications for those who may have been exposed to potentially toxic chemical in the drinking water.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, says the Office of Management and Budget approved the study of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, known as PFAs, at New Hampshire’s Pease International Tradeport. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will begin the study this fall.

