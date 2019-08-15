Security forces at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Thursday morning shot and killed a gate runner who “aggressively" attacked officers who tried to arrest him, and stabbed a civilian security forces member.

The unidentified suspect “charged” the front gate at Andersen at about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday night, while being pursued by Guam Police Department officers, Andersen officials said in a release posted on the base Facebook page Thursday.

The suspect crashed his vehicle while trying to force his way through the gate, and then abandoned his vehicle, the release said. He then ran away into the jungle nearby, prompting a base lockdown.

The 36th Security Forces squadron and Guam police began searching for the suspect, who tried to evade patrols in the jungle. Thursday morning, the police and security forces found the suspect on base and tried to arrest him. He “responded aggressively,” attacked the officers, and stabbed the Defense Department civilian. The suspect was then shot by an officer, Andersen officials said, and was pronounced dead on the scene at about 7:52 a.m.

“While apprehending a suspect, our defenders were compelled to use lethal force for their own defense, resulting in the death of the suspect,” Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, commander of the 36th Wing, said in the release. “We value the importance of every life and are thankful for the courage our defenders display in the safe conduct of their duties protecting our personnel and families.”