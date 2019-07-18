The Air Force on Thursday released the list of airmen selected for promotion to technical sergeant.

Out of 29,328 staff sergeants who were eligible for promotion to E-6, the Air Force selected 9,467. That represents a 32.28 selection rate, the highest since 2002.

The Air Force Personnel Center said in a release that 18 percent of the selectees, or about 1,704, received a Promote Now recommendation. Another 26 percent, or about 2,461, received a Must Promote recommendation, and 56 percent, or 5,301, received a Promote recommendation.

The average time in grade for selectees was 4.04 years, and their average time in service was 9.06 years. Their average overall score was 354.93, consisting of averages of 211.16 points for enlisted performance reports, 4,85 points for decorations, 70.83 for the promotion fitness examination, and 65.77 for the specialty knowledge test.